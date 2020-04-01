When You’re On Your Own, We Are There With You

From the editors and staff of The Lexington Progress-

Tennessee, the nation and the world are moving forward in the unprecedented event of our lifetime called the Coronavirus Pandemic. We here, at The Lexington Progress, want you to know that we are here for you – and with you.

We have been there for you at each Henderson County Commission meeting, each city board meeting and each public event, not just as our voice, but your voice and presence, and we want you to know we will continue to be there for you, keeping you informed of government, health and economic changes, not as they affect the world, but as they affect you here, at home. It’s not just the bad news and the alerts that we want to see passed along to you during this time, but what you and your neighbors, your co-workers, your local government, school and healthcare officials are doing to help one another out during these days of trials and changing circumstances.

It’s these good and extraordinary things that move people forward during this time that we want to share with you as well- volunteers putting together thousands of school lunches and snacks each week so that children at home aren’t missing a meal, the Senior Center as it keeps the Meals on Wheels program afloat, businesses offering delivery and curbside service, the Chamber of Commerce and city and county governments supporting shop local initiatives.

For those families who have been shut in with restless children, your neighbors have created “bear hunts” by putting stuffed teddy bears in their windows. It’s these things, small or great, that make a community, though small, a great one, and our communities here in Henderson County are that place, and The Lexington Progress is honored to share that with you. Governor Bill Lee said on Thursday, March 26, 2020 on a call with the newspapers in the state, that there are no one like…

For the complete story, see the April 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

