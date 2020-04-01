PCC Three Gun Match Held in Wildersville

Article Submitted-

A PCC 3 Gun Match was held on the Walker Farm near Wildersville on March 21, 2020. The event utilized handgun, shotgun and pistol caliber carbine weapons in five stages. The following scores/penalties were recorded:

– Michael Foust: 255.69 / 4

– John Ross Shelton: 334.2 / 33

– Marc Byrum: 479.83 / 37

– Tyler Zezima: 540.60 / 152

– Brian Edwards: 543.05 / 32

– Chris Alexander: 627.78 / 117

– Neal Maness: 658.46 / 4

– Travis Rich: 660.39 / 26

– Wil Walker: 665.52 / 44

– Ed Ozier: 756.92 / 22

– David Townsend: 1675.53 / 678

For this and other interesting articles, see the April 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

