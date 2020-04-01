Parkers Crossroads a Recipient in Tennessee Wars Commission Grant to Protect And Interpret Tennessee’s Military Heritage

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Tennessee Wars Commission announced the awarding of over $109,000 in grants to fund six projects in six counties across the state, including Parkers Crossroads in Henderson County, which received $48,180.00 to expand the historic park’s collection of field artillery pieces.

Since 1994, the Tennessee Wars Commission, a division of the Tennessee Historical Commission, has supported over one hundred different projects that preserve, protect, and interpret the military heritage of Tennessee from the period of the French and Indian War through the Civil War.

Awards granted in this cycle represent the second largest distribution from the fund. “The Wars Commission grant fund is an opportunity for a wide variety of communities to enhance war-related sites and further our collective knowledge of…

For the complete story, see the April 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

