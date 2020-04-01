Henderson County Man Charged with Domestic Assault and Strangulation

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Gary Wilson, age 53 of Lexington, was arrested on March 19, 2020, on domestic assault by intimidation, aggravated assault by strangulation (3rd offense) and violation of community corrections.

According to court documents, the charges stem from a March 10th incident where the “defendant and the victim were in an argument, and he was asked to leave her home. The victim stated that while packing his belonging in a bag and handing the bag to him, he threw the bag across the room…

For the complete story, see the April 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

