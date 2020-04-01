Furloughs Granted for Qualifying High Risk Inmates

Article by W. Clay Crook-

About a half dozen qualifying high-risk inmates at the Henderson County Criminal Justice Center have been furloughed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The procedure is not a new one according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. “It’s been normal procedure, especially during our period of overcrowding, to ask the judge to review some qualifying misdemeanor cases under his jurisdiction and see if they are appropriate for release.”

“They still have to come back to court when it opens, so it’s more of a temporary furlough rather than a release.” The cases that are selected for review each…

