From Bear Hunts to Wi-Fi Community Puts Positive Spin on COVID-19

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although the coronavirus has hit nearly all the surrounding counties, Henderson County, at press time, was still free of a positive testing case.

Both Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs have continued to give local updates through social media broadcasts, and both urge to continue to move forward with social distancing and not to panic.

But a better way to view the current circumstances is the way the community has reached out to each other, while “staying apart.”

Many homes made “bear hunts” possible by putting stuffed bears in their windows, doors and on porches and in their yards. In some communities you saw small groups engaged on the hunt and photographing the bears that they had found. Others hunted from the comfort of their cars.

For the month of April, the Henderson County Office of the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is promoting an “egg hunt” the same way, especially those that have been hand drawn and decorated by the children in…

For the complete story, see the April 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

