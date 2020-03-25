Schools Continue to Fill Needs During Closures

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County and Lexington City schools may be closed, but they are still providing a vital service. Both have set up either a breakfast and snack, or a snack and lunch curbside option.

“It’s just really important to make sure that children still have the chance for a nutritional and balanced lunch,” said Jan Page of Caywood Elementary on Friday, March 20, 2020, as she and colleagues handed out lunches for any child age 18 or under.

David Stone, at Beaver Elementary, said that he has been overwhelmed at the number of volunteers who have offered to help. With restrictions increasing, adults were urged to remain in their vehicles, while the staff brought them the pre-packaged meals. Both school systems are encouraging parents to sign up ahead of time so that the meals can…

