Members of Lexington City School Class of 1958 Exchange Memories

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The doors and windows are now barred, missing mortar leaves cracks between the bricks, but there is something special you feel as you walk up the steps towards the old Lexington City School building. Perhaps it’s the memory of a simpler time, when there was open recess around the building, air conditioning was a cool breeze through the window, or walking through the snow to school because Paul G. Caywood said that “You’ve never seen real snow down here.”

Some of the last members of Lexington City School’s Class of 1958 met on the steps for a farewell photograph. Henderson County Historian Phillip Renfroe, whose mother was in the group, not only took their picture, but subtly coaxed them into sharing a few memories. You know them from around town as business people, former professionals, for some of us even as Lexington icons. But once upon a time they were tiny tikes who ran and played outside next to open streets, gathered for…

