Lexington City Board Meets in Special Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Amid concerns with future COVID-19 restrictions, the Lexington Board of Mayor and Alderman moved the regular meeting on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to noon on Friday, March 20th. The board met in a open to the public work session for two hours on Tuesday evening, March 17th, where all items were fully discussed.

“There are no controversial items on the agenda,” Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said, “but some of them are time sensitive. With the situation changing every day, even every hour, I didn’t want us to be caught in a situation where we received instructions not to meet.”

During the work session on March 17th, Captain Jeff Middleton had presented a funding request from WRAP, citing that 166 of the 171 cases in Henderson County had been worked through the Lexington Police Department. Some of the federal funding for WRAP has been…

For complete coverage, see the March 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!