Election Update
Article by W. Clay Crook-
Applications for the August 6, 2020 election continue to be processed. The following people have picked up applications to run for the following offices:
Henderson Co. School Board:
District 1- Dennis Ray McDaniel
District 3- Daniel Lewis
District 5- Bobby Harrington
District 7- Jeff Camper and Jeremy Bartholomew
Sardis:
Mayor- JW Creasy
Alderman- Teresa Beecham, Richard Holland, Kenneth R. Scott, Larry Smith Jr. and Gail Wade
Scotts Hill:
Mayor- Don Buckingham, Kenny Parrish and Patricia Annette Scott
Alderman- Charles W. Capley, Mary L. Connell…
For complete coverage, see the March 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.
