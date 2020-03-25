Election Update

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Applications for the August 6, 2020 election continue to be processed. The following people have picked up applications to run for the following offices:

Henderson Co. School Board:

District 1- Dennis Ray McDaniel

District 3- Daniel Lewis

District 5- Bobby Harrington

District 7- Jeff Camper and Jeremy Bartholomew

Sardis:

Mayor- JW Creasy

Alderman- Teresa Beecham, Richard Holland, Kenneth R. Scott, Larry Smith Jr. and Gail Wade

Scotts Hill:

Mayor- Don Buckingham, Kenny Parrish and Patricia Annette Scott

Alderman- Charles W. Capley, Mary L. Connell…

