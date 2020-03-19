Lexington City School Meal Plans During Closure

Lexington City Schools will serve a meal and a snack for 5 days at a time to ANY CHILD 18 years of age and under beginning Tuesday, March 24.

To participate in this program, you must contact Jan Page via email or phone 731-967-7106 by Friday, March 20 at pagej@caywood.org.

This disbursement will be from 1 pm -2 pm on Tuesdays until March 31, 2020.

*Until Tuesday, March 24, a meal and a snack will continue to be handed out from 12-1 pm this Thursday, Friday and next Monday, with Tuesday beginning the 5 day at a time disbursement!

