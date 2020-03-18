Tigers Upended by Riverside Panthers

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington hosted Riverside last Tuesday night and were defeated, 5-3. The Tigers got things moving in the first inning when Braden Myracle singled. Lexington scored 1 run in the second inning and another in the third inning. Riverside tied the game in the fifth inning and scored early in the sixth and seventh innings to take the win. Trevor Lessenberry was on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed four hits and three runs over four innings, striking out six.

Lexington was scheduled to host Chester County on Monday night, but that game was cancelled due to…

For the complete story, see the March 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

