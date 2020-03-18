SH Lions Split Games Against Chester County

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Monday night, Scotts Hill opened their season by traveling to Chester County. In this game, the Lions were defeated, 16-0. Scotts Hill then hosted Chester County last Tuesday night. The Lions defeated Chester County in this game, 16-11. Nathan Lewis and Tyler Crews each had 3 hits apiece. Nathan Lewis had 7 RBIs. Logan Mooney took the win for the Lions, putting Scotts Hill at 1-1 on the season.

Scotts Hill was scheduled to play Milan and Lewis County tomorrow and Friday at Waverly. Scotts Hill was supposed to travel to McNairy on March 16th and to host McNairy on March 17th. On March 19th, the Lions were scheduled to host…

For the complete story, see the March 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!