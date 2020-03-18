Dancing With the Stars Holds Another Great Event

Release-

There was still time for good cheer, good times and great entertainment during the 2020 Henderson County Carl Perkins Center Dancing with the Stars event on Saturday evening, March 14, 2020. “These amazing friends left it all on the floor last night! They each worked countless hours raising money and practicing long nights for this event. Their amazing choreographers spent countless hours turning them all into dance champs!”

“We can’t thank them and each of you enough for all your generosity and kindness. Thanks to all the volunteers, donors and special individuals who shared their…

For the complete story, see the March 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

