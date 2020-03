Release-

Ryan Courtright was sworn in by Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs as the newest officer with the Lexington Police Department on March 16, 2020. Courtright graduated from LHS in 2016 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Tennessee at Martin. While at UTM, Courtright was the Kicker on the UTM Skyhawks Football Team. He was…

For the complete story, see the March 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

