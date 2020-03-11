Tigers Fall To Panthers

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Monday night, Lexington traveled to Riverside for their first game of the regular season. The Tigers were defeated in this match-up, 4-2.

Allen Scott hit a single and was batted in by Duerell Bard. Lexington did not score again until the seventh inning, when Drake Coleman hit a single and was batted in by Allen Scott. Scott was 3 for 4 at the plate, leading the Tigers in hits.

Lexington hosted Riverside last night and will travel to Brownsville tonight to play…

For complete coverage, see the March 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

