LMS Soccer Season Starts with a Victory

Article by Blake Franklin-

Lexington Middle School Soccer started off their season by hosting a jamboree on Saturday, February 29, 2020. There were 6 teams in attendance: USJ, JCS, LMS, Medina, Paris and McNairy. It was a beautiful day and all of the schools enjoyed the opportunity to test their teams.

The following Monday, LMS hosted their first full game of the season versus non-district opponent St. Augustine. It was rainy and muddy, but the boys worked hard and pulled off a 5-1 win, with goals scored by Santiago Snelling, Tobiah Ware, James McKenna and Joel Renfroe. The Minutemen controlled most of the game by keeping the ball on the attacking half and taking 27 shots on goal. Augustine had a few runs on goal, one was successful and on the other shot…

For complete coverage, see the March 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

