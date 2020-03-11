Lady Lions Softball Season Underway

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill is ready for the 2020 softball season. Last year, the Lady Lions were 7-14 overall and 3-7 in district play. The Lady Lions are looking to improve on this record and advance further in the tournaments this season.

Last Saturday, the Lady Lions participated in the West Tennessee play day. Softball season officially began last night when they traveled to South Side for their first game of the regular season. Tomorrow night, Scotts Hill will host Frank Hughes. This weekend, the Lady Lions will participate in the Sara Beth Whitehead Memorial Tournament. On March 16th, Scotts Hill will travel to Adamsville. Scotts Hill will host McNairy on March 17th. Scotts Hill will host Chester County on March 19th. On March 20th, the Lady Lions will play in the…

For complete coverage, see the March 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

