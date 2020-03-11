Farewell to the “Sale Barn”

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Ms. Allie Walker Bird recently passed away, and demolition began last week on the old Sale Barn that was run for many years by her father, Guy H. Walker. The Lexington Progress featured an article on Guy Walker in 1981, giving a great insight into both the family and the business.

Meet Your Neighbor – August 19, 1981 – The Lexington Progress

Guy H. Walker, cattleman, farmer, businessman and community leader. And most of all Guy is an auctioneer. Guy Walker was born on February 8, 1934 in McNairy County. He was the son of James Samuel and Allie (Talley) Walker. Guy was orphaned at an early age and was reared by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Houston Talley in Henderson, TN. Guy attended the public schools of Chester County. He then married Bonnie Maness in 1952. Guy and Bonnie have four children, 3 daughters and one son. His daughters are Allie Bird, Barbara Hill and Bonnie Jean Britt and his son is Guy Jr. All live in or near Lexington. Guy and Bonnie also have three grandchildren.

His grandfather was a mule and cattle trader so you can see that Guy has been around livestock all of his life. Guy and Bonnie moved to Lexington in 1963 and opened the Lexington Sales Co. He is the owner and operator of Lexington Sales Co. and Livestock Auction. This is one of the largest and best livestock auctions in…

