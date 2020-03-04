Mayor Honors LPD and LFD Personnel

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs took the opportunity at the Lexington City Board meeting on Tuesday evening, February 25th to honor some members of the Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police Department for efforts which saved the life of an individual in August 2019. “On August 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., The Lexington Police and Fire Departments responded to a wreck with injuries at the intersection of Monroe and Main. Upon arrival they found an unresponsive individual that experienced a medical emergency which resulted in the multi-vehicle collision.”

“Firefighters and police officers recognized the emergency and went to work for the individual. Kelvin McPeake and Rocky Scott removed…

For the complete story, see the March 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

