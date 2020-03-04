LHS Tigers Take Fourth In District

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Tuesday night, Lexington hosted McNairy in the consolation game of the district 14AA tournament. The Tigers fell in this match-up, 49-31. In this game, Rodarius Transor was the leading scorer with 8 points. Tristin Roberts totaled 6 points. Isaac Yarbrough had 5 points. Caleb Gorden and Justin Russell each scored 4 points. Michael Leslie and Wyatt Davis each had 2 points.

Lexington scored 9 points in the first quarter, 6 points in the second quarter, 4 points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth quarter. This game sent the Tigers to South Gibson last Friday night for the Region 7AA quarterfinal game.

For this and other interesting articles, see the March 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

