Lady Tigers Ready For Softball Season

Article by Kortney Mallard-

As basketball season has been wrapped up, Lexington is ready to hit the diamond for the 2020 softball season. Last year, Lexington was 47-6 overall and was 13-1 in district play. The Lady Tigers defeated South Side in the district championship to claim the title. Just five days later, Lexington defeated South Side again in the region championship to claim that title as well. After defeating Bolivar in the substate game, the Lady Tigers traveled to Murfreesboro to compete in state tournament. Lexington won the first two games of the tournament, but then fell to Forrest, sending the Lady Tigers to the loser’s bracket. After winning another game, Lexington made it to the state championship game to face Forrest once again. The Lady Tigers fell in the state championship game, sending Lexington into the 2020 softball season with a vengeance.

Last Saturday, the Lady Tigers hosted a play day to begin their season. The Lady Tigers Varsity went 3-1 over the weekend with all 3 wins coming against AAA teams. Jacy Weaver gave up zero earned runs over two contests, with a 3-hit shutout against Dyer County. Cadey McDaniel also threw a shutout against Henry county, in a…

For the complete story, see the March 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

