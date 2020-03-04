Deborah Snow Addresses Rotary on Women in Manufacturing

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the February 25, 2020 Lexington Rotary Club was Deborah Snow who spoke about industrial consulting and recruiting, especially in relation to women in manufacturing. Currently she is the owner of Snow Quality / Lean Business Systems and works with ISO 9001 and travels to several states to service quality needs in the business world. She is a lead assessor for ISO 9001 and for several automotive and manufacturing standards.

“Women fulfill many of the employee needs in today’s business that perhaps didn’t exist thirty years ago,” Snow said. With quality registrations required for many federal obligations, Snow fills a vital role and also helps support businesses that are in between quality managers. She is also an adjunct professor with Jackson State. Snow began her career in Lexington when she was recruited by John Bobbitt at Anchor Swan, and then later pursued her Master’s degree, and then came back to Lexington as Quality Manager at Dayco and was the first technical manager at Columbus McKinnon, and then lean manager and then general manager there.

“Everyone has to start somewhere,” she said, and there are many different roles available throughout the business world and community. She helps increase the awareness of opportunities for…

For the complete story, see the March 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

