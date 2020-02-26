Overview of LES Efforts During Storm Damage

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington Electric System Manager Jeff Graves presented an overview of LES employee efforts during the wind storm damage last fall to a work meeting of the Lexington board on February 18, 2020. Over 600 poles set with 8,000 to 9,000 customers without power initially. Close to 270,000 feet of wire replaced, roughly the equivalent of 51 miles. There were between 300 and 350 transformers that required replacement, yet the longest customer outage over the multi-county system was fifteen days. “The final cost of the storm is estimated at close to $3,000,000.00,” Graves said, “with a total of 143 extra…

For complete coverage, see the February 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

