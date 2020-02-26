Lady Tigers Season Comes to an End

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington participated in the first round of the District 14AA tournament last Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers traveled to Scotts Hill to take on the Lady Lions. Lexington was defeated in this game, 59-39, bringing the Lady Tigers’ season to an end.

Senior, Kyla Taylor was the leading scorer in this game scoring 20 points and was the only Lady Tiger in double digits. Diamond Holland followed with 8 points. Zoey Haynes totaled 6 points and…

For complete coverage, see the February 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!