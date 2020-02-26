Lady Lions Defeat LHS Lady Tigers

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Tuesday night, Lexington and Scotts Hill met for the third time this season. Scotts Hill started the district 14AA tournament out with a bang, defeating Lexington in the first round, 59-39. In this game, Blaize Deere was the leading scorer with 24 points. Haley Maness totaled 12 points and Ashlyn Buffaloe scored 10 points. Harley Bowman had 7 points, Bradie Ivey scored 5 points and Heather Bartholomew had 1 point for the Lady Lions. Scotts Hill scored 20 points in the first quarter, 12 points in the second and…

For complete coverage, see the February 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

