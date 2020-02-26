Big Red Tigers Defeat SH Lions

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington played in the first round of the district tournament last Thursday night. The Tigers hosted Scotts Hill for the second time this season and defeated the Lions, 55-52. Caleb Gorden was the leading scorer with 12 points. Justin Russell had 9 points. Michael Leslie scored 8 points. Wyatt Davis had 7 points. Isaac Yarbrough and Rodarius Transor each had…

For complete coverage, see the February 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

