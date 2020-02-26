Animal Rescue Corps Rescues 54 Animals From Desperate Conditions In Henderson County

Release-

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a nonprofit animal protection organization, responded to a request from authorities in Henderson County, near Cedar Grove, TN to assist with 54 cats and dogs living in deplorable conditions in and around a single-family residence. This rescue dubbed Operation Desperate Days is ARC’s third rescue operation in a week and brings the total number of animals rescued and being cared for at their Rescue Operations Center in Lebanon, TN this week to 105.

Forty dogs and 14 cats were found in dilapidated enclosures, running loose around the trash-strewn property, and in the home located in west Tennessee. Many of the dogs exhibited signs of severe mange, fur loss, internal and external parasites, eye infections, and…

For complete coverage, see the February 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

