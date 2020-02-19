Lexington Civic Center Renovation Feasibility Study Received

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The consulting engineers with Water Management Servicess, LLC, of Nashville, have just submitted their feasibility study on the possible renovation of the old Lexington Civic Center / Lexington City School building. Due to the recentness of the study, no formal discussions have taken place concerning the site, and the study outlines demolition, partial demolition and renovation estimates. These are not actual bids, but estimates based upon other recent projects.

The core of the Lexington Civic Center is a school house originally built in the 1920’s. Some years later an auditorium was added, and through the years other structures have been built attached to the original structures. The purpose of the report was to investigate the feasibility of salvaging and renovating the original school and auditorium. There was no intent in the study to salvage the attached structures. The building was inspected by a structural engineer with Estes-Russell Engineering. Their report noted several challenges.

The building is plagued with moisture in portions of the roof, in the basement area under the auditorium, and the crawl space all throughout. There are areas where water has penetrated the roofing system and…

For the complete story, see the February 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!