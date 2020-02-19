Lady Tigers Fall to Scotts Hill Lady Lions

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington traveled to Scotts Hill last Tuesday night for their last game of the regular season. The Lady Tigers fell to Scotts Hill in this game, 53-52. Sarah Simmons was the leading scorer in this match-up with 15 points. Kyla Taylor and Jadyn Yarbro followed with 11 points each. Candace Butler totaled 6 points. Mykenzi Duke scored 5 points and Diamond Holland had 4 points.

Lexington started off slowly scoring only 4 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers then scored…

