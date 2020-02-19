Lady Tigers Fall to Scotts Hill Lady Lions

| | 0

Lexington High School Lady Tigers Basketball
Photo by: Jared James / The Lexington Progress

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington traveled to Scotts Hill last Tuesday night for their last game of the regular season. The Lady Tigers fell to Scotts Hill in this game, 53-52. Sarah Simmons was the leading scorer in this match-up with 15 points. Kyla Taylor and Jadyn Yarbro followed with 11 points each. Candace Butler totaled 6 points. Mykenzi Duke scored 5 points and Diamond Holland had 4 points.

Lexington started off slowly scoring only 4 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers then scored…

For the complete story, see the February 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment