Lady Lions Defeat LHS Lady Tigers

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill hosted Lexington last Tuesday night. The Lady Lions defeated Lexington, 53-52. Scotts Hill scored 10 points in the first quarter, 11 points in the second quarter, 8 points in the third quarter and 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Blaize Deere was the leading scorer in this game with an impressive 25 points. Harley Bowman followed with 12 points. Ashlyn Buffaloe had 9 points, Bradie Ivey scored 5 points and…

For the complete story, see the February 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

