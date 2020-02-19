Hart Makes Appearance Before the Circuit Court of Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Jonathan Hart, age 30, made an appearance before the Circuit Court of Henderson County on February 6, 2020 for motions to be heard concerning his previous convictions. Hart had been convicted of one count of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery stemming from incidents against a nine-year-old…

For the complete story, see the February 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!