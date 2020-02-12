Tigers Defeat Chester County On Senior Night

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington played a pair of games last week, traveling to McNairy last Tuesday night and hosting Chester County on Senior Night last Friday night. The Tigers were defeated by McNairy, 54-50, but were victorious over Chester County, 55-50. These games brought the Tigers to 13-11 on the season and 8-5 in district play. Lexington played its last game of the regular season last night when the Tigers traveled to Scotts Hill. Lexington is looking forward to the upcoming district and region tournaments, which will be hosted at Lexington High School in a couple of weeks. The 14-AA district satellite games will be played February 18th and February 20th. The boys’ semi-final games will be played Saturday, February 22nd. The boys’ final and consolation games will be played Tuesday, February 25th. The pairings of the tournament will be released when all of the district games in the regular season are played. The region satellite games will be played Friday, February 28th and Saturday, February 29th. The boys’ semi-final region game will be played Tuesday, March 3rd. The boys’ region final game will then be played Thursday, March 5th.

Lexington held McNairy to a very close game, despite none of the Tigers being in double digits. That shows that Lexington has a great deal of depth on the bench and the Tigers…

For complete coverage, see the February 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

