SH Lady Lions Split a Pair

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Scotts Hill faced off against Chester County and North Side last week. The Lady Lions were defeated by Chester County last Tuesday night, with a score of 47-31. However, Scotts Hill quickly bounced back and defeated North Side last Friday night, 68-54. This pair of games brought the Lady Lions to 17-5 on the season and 8-5 in district play.

Scotts Hill played their last game of the regular season last night as they hosted Lexington in the final Battle of Henderson County of the regular season. The district satellite games will be played February 18th and February 20th. The girls’ semi-final game will be played February 21st and the girls’ final and consolation games will be played February 24th. These games will take place at Lexington High School. In the loss against Chester County…

For complete coverage, see the February 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

