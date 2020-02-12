Scotts Hill High School Enjoys Manufacturing Expo

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Adient, Columbus-McKinnon, Fluid Routing Solutions, Jackson State Community College- Lexington Campus, Nidec and TCAT Lexington made presentations to Scotts Hill High School tenth graders at the Manufacturing Expo on Monday morning, February 10th. Principal Beverly Ivy opened the session by telling students that whether they attended local programs or those away from home, that doors were opening in Henderson County, “so that you can come back and live and work here.” Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs spoke about how important it…

For complete coverage, see the February 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!