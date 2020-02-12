LHS Parking Lot Incident Results in Charges

Article by W. Clay Crook-

An incident in the Lexington High School parking lot led to the arrest of Zachary Harris Tilson, of Henderson County, on charges of carrying weapons on school property and aggravated assault. Tilson, who is age 18, is 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, was physically arrested by Henderson County Deputy Josh Bramely at 11:20 p.m. According to court documents, the defendant was alleged to have “knowingly and intentionally assault the victim (a minor) by brandishing a…

For complete coverage, see the February 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!