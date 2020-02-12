Lady Tigers Defeat Chester County

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington played two games last week and split the pair, losing to McNairy last Tuesday night and defeating Chester County last Friday night.

In Lexington’s 45-38 loss to McNairy, Kyla Taylor was the leading scorer with 16 points. Jadyn Yarbo had 10 points, Diamond Holland had 7 points, Makayla Herndon had 3 points and Candace Butler had 2 points. Lexington has a long-standing rivalry with Chester County and the Lady Tigers were victorious in this rivalry game, defeating Chester County, 52-47, last Friday night. Kyla Taylor showed out on Senior Night and was the leading scorer in this game with an impressive 34 points. Sarah Simmons totaled 8 points. Jadyn Yarbro and…

