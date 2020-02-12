Boales Indicted on Charge of Reckless Homicide

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Kodeesha Boales, age 22 of Lexington, was arrested on February 5, 2020 on one charge of reckless homicide. The arrest came from a sealed indictment heard before the Henderson County Grand Jury on January 31, 2020. The indictment reads that the defendant, “on or about May 4, 2019 in Henderson County, Tennessee, and before the finding of this indictment, did…

For complete coverage, see the February 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!