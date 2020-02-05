LHS Tigers Tied For Third Place in District Standings

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Following last week’s games against Riverside and North Side, Lexington is now 12-10 on the season and 7-4 in district play. The Tigers are tied with McNairy Central for a third-place seeding in the district standings. However, there is still more basketball to be played. Last night, the Tigers traveled to McNairy. Friday night, Lexington will celebrate Senior Night as they take on Chester County. In their final game of the regular season, on February 11th, the Tigers will travel to Scotts Hill.

Lexington defeated Riverside last Tuesday night, 51-41. In this game, Justin Russell was the leading scorer with 15 points. Tanner Neisler followed with 10 points. Caleb Gorden totaled 7 points for the Tigers. Wyatt Davis and Isaac Yarbrough each had 5 points. Rodarius Transor had…

For the complete story, see the February 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!