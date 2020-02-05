Lady Tigers Split Games

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Lexington is winding down the regular season after playing Riverside last Tuesday night and North Side last Friday night. The Lady Tigers traveled to McNairy Central last night and now only have two games remaining in the regular season. Friday night, Lexington will host Chester County, while recognizing their seniors, and will then travel to Scotts Hill on February 11 for their last game. The district 14AA tournament will be played at Lexington High School beginning on February 21st and will go through February 25th. The girls’ semi-finals will be played on February 21st and the girls’ finals will be played on February 24th.

In the Lady Tigers’ match-up against Riverside last Tuesday night, Lexington was defeated in a close game. At the end of the fourth quarter, the two teams were tied at 53. After a period of overtime was played, the Lady Tigers…

For the complete story, see the February 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!