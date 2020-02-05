Grand Jury Hands Down 78 True Bills

The Henderson County Grand Jury convened on Friday, January 31, 2020. “The Grand Jury handed down seventy-eight true bills of indictment, including the sealed indictments,” said Circuit Court Clerk Beverly Dunaway, “along with three no bills during their session.” The Grand Jury has been meeting more often to handle the number of cases appearing before the court.

• Scotty Lee Tubbs, reckless endangerment

• Joseph Michael Goodman, burglary of a building, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Khalik Lipford, driving under the influence of a drug or intoxicant, failure to exercise due care, violation of open container laws

• Anthony Wallace, possession of meth with intent to sale or deliver (two counts), possession of a firearm while committing a felony (two counts), felon in possession of firearm with priors (five counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to exhibit license, driving on the right side of the roadway

• Isaiah Leon Hart, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

• Derek Glass Jr., criminal simulation (three counts)

• Joshua Crittendon, domestic assault / intimidation…

For the complete story, see the February 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

