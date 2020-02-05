Bray Delivers State of the County Address at Lexington Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray delivered the annual state of the county address to the members and guests of the Lexington Rotary Club on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Mayor Bray said “I am thankful for the opportunity to stand here today and deliver to you the state of our county. Henderson County is in a great position today because of the people who live and work here. We have an awesome group of county commissioners, elected officials and department heads. These folks absolutely believe in Henderson County.”

After recognizing special guests and officials, he gave a recap of 2019. “2019 was my first full year as mayor of Henderson County and it was truly a year full of learning. Learning how things work in county government, learning how to engage with other county leaders and organizations around the region. Also learning the struggles that rural counties in West Tennessee face on a daily basis, from something as simple as helping someone get a job to an extremely complicated situation such as declaring our county in “a state of emergency” due to disaster from a storm. At times it has seemed like an uphill battle, but we cannot control all the things that we have to deal with in county government, but we can control how we react to them. ”

“It was also a year full of some new ideas that we hope to become traditions in our community, such as the first tree lighting on the square, and the first Christmas worship service on the square. In the fall we partnered with West Tennessee Healthcare to host our first free health fair for our county employees. We have added our first full time security officer at the courthouse and used a court security grant to purchase and install security cameras at the courthouse to keep our employees safe as well as our customers.”

“It was a year to implement changes in the way we as a county government do business. For instance, we as a county commission saw the need to discuss county business more than three times a year, so we elected to have our commission meet every month. Under this administration, we have implemented monthly department head meetings to better communicate with…

