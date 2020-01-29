SH Lady Lions Take Win Over Adamsville

Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions Basketball
Photo by: Dan Eason / The Lexington Progress

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Tuesday night, the Lady Lions defeated Adamsville, 57-48. Blaize Deere was the leading scorer with 23 points. Bradie Ivey followed with 11 points. Harley Bowman and Haley Maness each had 10 points apiece. Ashlyn Buffaloe scored 2 points and Heather Bartholomew had 1 point. The Lady Lions totaled 18 points in the first quarter, 16 points in the second quarter, 9 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth quarter. Defensively…

For complete coverage, see the January 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

