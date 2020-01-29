Overseas Soldier Receives Welcome Home at GCA

Article by W. Clay Crook-

For the young children playing and exercising at West Tennessee Gym and Cheer Academy (GCA) on Industrial Drive in Lexington, Thursday evening January 23rd seemed just like another day of fun. They bounced and flipped, and then gathered around a lightweight central circular tarp where they could flip beach balls high into the air. Next came an inflated octopus called Ollie, who flipped and gyrated amid the screams of delight and cheers of the little boys and girls. Coach Brantley Smith, however, had a special surprise in wait for little four-year-old Addy White and her little twenty-month old sister Livi. Their mother, LaChandra White took a minute to fill me in on the surprise as others carefully watched the parking lot.

Her husband, Corporal Robbie White, with the Support Squadron of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Lobelville, Tennessee, had spent a year overseas deployed in Poland. Now he was home, and Brantley was glad to arrange the surprise reunion at the gym. Corporal White was ushered in and covered with a multicolor tarp and was slipped in under…

For complete coverage, see the January 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

