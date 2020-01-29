LHS Tigers Split Games Last Week

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Friday night, the Tigers hosted South Side and were defeated, 55-38. Michael Leslie was the leading scorer with 12 points. Justin Russell totaled 9 points. Tristin Roberts had 6 points. Rodarius Transor and Caleb Gorden each scored 4 points and Kenneth Jones had 3 points for the Tigers. The Tigers scored 15 points in the first quarter, 9 points in the second quarter, only 1 point in the third quarter but 13 points in the fourth quarter. In Lexington’s Homecoming game against Adamsville, the Tigers were…

For complete coverage, see the January 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!