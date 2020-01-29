Henderson County Jail Set for Re-inspection in March

Article by W. Clay Crook-

An inspection of the Henderson County Jail was conducted by the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) on January 17, 2020, finding deficiencies in six of fourteen areas. “The inspection revealed that this facility does not meet all the applicable minimum standards,” said the letter from William Wall, Executive Director of TCI. “A re-inspection will be conducted on or about March 16, 2020 to determine if the deficiencies have been corrected. The final report will be presented to the Board of Control at its next meeting.”

“Much of the problem with the deficiencies comes about due to our overcrowded conditions,” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. “And there was a period for about five or six months where we were understaffed, which affected the inspections logs that needed to be kept for documentation purposes.” Deficiencies due to overcrowding indicated in the standard concerning the physical plan and with classification. “It’s difficult to do the classification when there is both an…

