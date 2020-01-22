Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Friday night, Scotts Hill traveled to Lexington to play in a game, appropriately deemed “The Battle of Henderson County”.

The Lady Tigers hosted the Lady Lions first and the tip-off was at 6:00 p.m. The Lady Lions were victorious in this match-up, winning a close one, 47-44. For the Lady Lions, Harley Bowman was the leading scorer with an impressive 22 points. Haley Maness totaled 9 points. Blaize Deere had 6 points. Bradie Ivey scored 5 points. Jaden Scates and Heather Bartholomew each had 2 points and Ashlyn Buffaloe rounded out the scoring with 1 point for the Lady Lions. Scotts Hill totaled 14 points in the first quarter, 9 points in the second quarter, 12 points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Harley Bowman and Haley Maness each had 2 assists. For the Lady Tigers…

For the complete story, see the January 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!