Single Vehicle Accident on Poplar Springs – Juno Road Leads to Fatality

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, the Henderson County Rescue Squad, Henderson County Fire Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, EMS and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were dispatched to a one vehicle accident at 1687 Poplar Springs – Juno Road. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a dark gray 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Cynthia Wilson, age 43 of Poplar Springs, appeared to have collided with the guard rail of the bridge crossing the Courtney Branch Creek, just north of the intersection of the Beulah Holmes Road and the Poplar Springs – Juno Road.

“The vehicle was traveling south on Poplar Springs – Juno Road, and the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway in a yaw and began to roll side over side. The vehicle came to a…

For the complete story, see the January 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

