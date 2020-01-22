SHHS Lady Lions Defeat North Side

Article by Kortney Mallard-

Last Tuesday night, Scotts Hill hosted North Side. The Lady Lions were looking for their thirteenth win of the season and their fourth district win. Scotts Hill achieved both in their, 64-31, win over the Indians. Blaize Deere was the leading scorer with 21 points. Bradie Ivey totaled 14 points. Harley Bowman had 11 points. Haley Maness scored 7 points. Ashlyn Buffaloe and Mallory Puckett each scored 4 points. Addison Cameron had 3 points. The Lady Lions were shooting lights out, scoring 19 points in the first quarter, 20 points in the second quarter and…

