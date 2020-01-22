Montgomery Hosts Dr Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Monday morning, January 20, 2020, people began to enter the refurbished auditorium of the historic Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center. The center was once an African American elementary school for Lexington, and the only high school for African American students from Henderson and many of the surrounding counties of West and Middle Tennessee. Students often had to move into the community just to be able to get a high school diploma. Now the seats were filled with both the young and old from every aspect of American life and culture, meeting together to celebrate the day of a man who was decades ahead of his time, and gave his time, talents, energy and eventually his life to bring equality to a segregated community. The man was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the celebration has been going on in Lexington since 1991.

The special guest speaker was Dr. Lincoln Dent, of Memphis, Tennessee. The Master of Ceremonies for the event was Joseph Parker Jr., who was introduced by his father, Joseph Parker Sr. Lexington Vice-Mayor Sandra Wood gave the greeting, scripture and prayer were led by Rev. John Williams from Timberlake Grove Baptist Church, and the Occasion was presented by Angela Spann. The Negro National Anthem was led by Cora Mackey, which was followed by…

For the complete story, see the January 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!